Edward Everett Abendschein, age 68, of Fairfield, CT, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Mr. Abendschein was born October 20, 1951 in Bronxville, New York, son of the late Albert and Margaret (Cronin) Abendschein and had been a longtime Fairfield area resident. He is survived by beloved longtime partner Shannon Gerrity, son Tyler Reincke of Idaho, sister Barbara Fuller and husband Jerome, niece Dianne Savelle and husband Tim, nephew Mark Gadbois and wife Jill, and great-nephew Trent Savelle all of North Carolina. Ed had cousins in many states, and numerous friends everywhere. His career included a variety of occupations: personal trainer, builder, beverage technician, salesman, most recently for Renewal by Anderson. A true jack of all trades. He enjoyed boating and was especially proud of winning the Bishops Cup for Fayerweather Yacht Club in 2007. Ed was a wonderful storyteller and loved to entertain people with a well-timed joke. He enjoyed the casinos and loved good food and fine wine. Known to many of his friends as Steady Eddie, Captain Ed and Uncle Eddie, he will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life is being planned by the family. Donations in his memory may be made to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605, www.bridgeportrescuemission.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 14, 2019