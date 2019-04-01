Edward R. Aldo

Aug 28, 1944-March 29, 2019

Edward R. Aldo, age 74 of Trumbull, beloved brother of Philomena (Mame) Dolyak and Dr. Marlene Aldo Benson, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by his devoted family. Born in Bridgeport on August 28, 1944, he was the son of the late Edward and Geraldine Aldo. Eddie worked with his brother, Pat at Aldo Greenhouses in Bridgeport. Eddie was a proud member of the Elks Club for 40 years.

In addition to his sisters; Mame and Marlene, survivors include 12 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Pasquale (Pat) Aldo.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull with a mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. There will be no night calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gift of Life Heart & Lung Transplant Support Group at www.agiftoflifecares.com.