Edward Baker
Edward "Eddie" Baker, age 70, passed away peacefully February 24, 2020 in Rockland, Maine.
Eddie was born in Milford, CT son of the late Joseph and Bea Baker and spent most of his life living in Stratford, CT. He was married to his late wife, Patricia for 45 years and was father to one daughter, Amanda of Searsmont, ME.
Eddie is also survived by his sisters, Dolores Hunt and Diana Azevedo, both of Torrington, CT, and two brothers, James Baker of Brooksville, FL and Kevin Baker of Haleiwa, HI. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Baker.
Eddie worked for Sikorsky Aircraft in the shipping department for over 35 years. He lived an active lifestyle from camping, snow skiing and racing hydroplane boats. Not one to sit still, Eddie could always be found tinkering on projects in his workshop, tending to his yard or going for walks.
Friends may call on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mandy Baker Longest Day event in honor of Eddie Baker. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online and to follow a link for donations.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2020