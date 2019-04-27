Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Edward Barry Obituary
Edward Joseph Barry
Edward Joseph Barry, 49, of Thornton, CO, formerly of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 in Utah. Born on October 29, 1969 in Bridgeport, he was the son of Edward and Barbara (Corcoran) Barry of Milford. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 3, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish) 500 Naugatuck Ave., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. The full obituary to follow; to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2019
