Edward G. Brenneisen, age 75, of Stratford and formerly of New City, NY in Rockland County, beloved husband of Georgia Regelman Brenneisen, passed away on July 17, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born on August 31, 1944 in New Jersey and worked for International Fragrance and Flavors as a forklift operator for 30 years, prior to retiring in 2008. Ed's passion was sports, he was a beloved baseball coach in Rockland County, NY for 20 years. He was a Little League Coach for his grandson, Christopher in Stratford as well. His knowledge of the game and coaching skills were highly valued and respected by all who knew him. Ed will be remembered as a friend to all. He was a humble and kind person, who lived a simple life, appreciative of his blessings and always willing to listen and help others. In addition to his beloved wife, Georgia, Ed is also survived by two stepsons, Chris Zottoli and wife, Dana, and Robert Zottoli and wife, Jess, five grandchildren, Victoria, Christopher, Tonianne, Bobby Jr. and Matteo and his sisters Dorothy and Caroline. He was predeceased by his parents, Adel and George Brenneisen. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
