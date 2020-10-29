Edward Andrew Cord
Edward Andrew Cord was born in Mobile, AL, 3 June 1972 to Richard and Dolores Cord. Ed died on 21 October 2020. Ed was a long-time resident of White Plains, NY, graduating from White Plains High School. Ed received his bachelor's in communications from New York State University College at Oneonta, and his master's in global business and international transportation management from SUNY Maritime. Ed went on to build a career in marine shipping, logistics, and analysis. Growing up, Ed spent many summers working at Captain's Cove in Bridgeport, CT and he eventually settled in Fairfield, CT with his family. Throughout various points in his life, Ed lived in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Mt. Vernon, and Queens, enabling Ed to indulge his love of international cuisines and to take part in all of the nightlife that NYC has to offer. It was Ed's enjoyment of NYC nightlife that contributed to his being late to his job within the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and may well have saved his life that day. Ed and his family also enjoyed traveling, going abroad each year but also taking many road trips, either to experience some new part of the country or to visit relatives in Tennessee. Always unconventional, you were as likely to see Ed in a kaftan or a onesie as you were in a suit for work, or in shorts for his morning runs on Jennings Beach. Throughout his life, Ed remained fascinated in other people—what they do, why they do it, what goes through the minds of others—equally interested in strangers and friends. And Ed is remembered by those many friends he'd made through baseball, soccer, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, rugby, and an abiding interest in music (HCNY). Ed also made many friends through a love of fishing passed onto Ed by his father, and in turn passed onto Ed's children, his friends, and his children's friends. Ed was a caring and generous friend, a loving father to his children, and was devoted to his wife and family. Ed is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda Evelyn Barnett, and his two sons, Gustav Richard Cord and Truman Beauregard Cord. A memorial service was held at Sasco Beach on Sunday, 25 October 2020, and Ed will be laid to rest in his family's cemetery on Roan Mountain, in Tennessee on Thursday, 29 October 2020. In lieu of flowers, his family requests any donations be made in Ed's name to Save the Sound (https://www.savethesound.org/donate
) or Misfit hounds (https://www.misfithounds.org/
) For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com