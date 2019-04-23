Edward R. Cranston Sr.

Jul 15, 1923 - Apr 21, 2019

Edward Richard Cranston, Sr., age 95, of Stratford, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital Hospice Unit in Waterbury, CT. Ed was born on July 15, 1923, son of Henry and Teresa (McDavitt) Cranston and was raised in the Bronx, New York City. He graduated from Drake Prep and attended New York University. He was a proud World War II Veteran, having served in the US Army in the Pacific Theatre on the island of Okinawa. While stationed in Fargo, North Dakota he met the love of his life, Lois (Erlendson) Cranston. They were married for 70 years. A retired National Sales Manager for American Chain and Cable Company – Helicoid Division, he enjoyed additional years with Les Hoffman's team at Orange Research. A man of great faith, he was a dedicated parishioner of St. James Church. He was an insatiable reader, never missing the daily edition of the New York Times, or an episode of Jeopardy. He enjoyed golfing and was a member for the Short Beach Men's League. He was also a member of The Baldwin Center Men's Club, becoming a bocce champion. He is survived by his five children: Ellen (Bob) Smith, Patty (John) Guedes, Ed Jr. (Pam), Kathy (Doug) Sulik, Mike (Sue). "Gramp" had twelve grandchildren: Tim, Matt, Jennifer (Keith), John (Lizette), Katie (Billy), Nick (Nicole), Maggie (Matt), Peter (Gina), Kelsey, Samantha (Connor), Erik (Hannah) and Emma Molly. In addition, he leaves behind his five great-grandchildren: Josh, Chloe, Kaia, Mackenzie, Harper and Nina. He was predeceased by his wife Lois. His family is forever grateful for the support and care he received in Bridgeport Hospital's ER, his dedicated caregiver Iceline and the amazing hospice nurses, Fran, Jessica, Kathy, Maria and Wendy. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. Interment with military honors will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at The William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006 https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/MedicalCare/DonateNow. For additional information or to share an online condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary