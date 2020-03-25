|
Edward Delano Sullivan
Edward Delano Sullivan passed away at the age of 87 on March 21, 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Edward was born in Bridgeport, CT to Joseph Daniel Sullivan and Eugenia Rose McCallum Sullivan.
He graduated from Harding High School, earned his Bachelor degree from the University of CT., and his Juris Doctorate of Law from the University of OK, where he was stationed in the Air Force. He served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force JAG Corps and retired as a Colonel.
Edward married his grade school sweetheart and love of his life Elizabeth (Betty) Wilhelmina Frank in 1954. They had 7 daughters, Elizabeth (Jeffrey Rolfe), Kathleen (Carl Fleming), Maureen (Kenneth Fengler), Caroline (Daniel Piper), Alice (Curtis Tucker), April (Mark Fitzgerald) and Virginia. There are 14 grandchildren, Jennifer and Jeffrey Rolfe, Carl and Michael Fleming, Westin and Garrett Fengler, Elizabeth and Christopher Piper, Curtis and Chad Tucker, Catherine, Charlotte, Mathew and Elizabeth (Lisa) Fitzgerald and 3 great-grandchildren (Porter Rolfe Hale, Rileigh and Kolby Fengler).
Ed worked at the Eveready Machine Company, then as a practicing attorney before becoming the Purchasing Agent for the City of Bridgeport. Ed was an entrepreneur and bought and built a number of apartment buildings and houses in Bridgeport and Florida. After moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Ed and Betty enjoyed cruising and traveled the world. He especially enjoyed the family's annual Thanksgiving cruises.
Ed was always quick with a smile, enjoyed talking as he was blessed with the Irish gift of gab. He loved his family, the beach, boats and old cars. Ed was active in the Sons of the American Revolution and became the Governor General of the General Society of the Mayflower Descendants.
Edward leaves behind siblings Joan Sullivan Kelly (Harry), Joseph Sullivan (Lenore), Daniel Sullivan (Lucille), Brien Sullivan, John Sullivan and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edward Delano Sullivan Scholarship fund Courtesy of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
Florida Society of Mayflower Descendants
Edward Delano Sullivan Scholarship
Hank Dressel, Treasurer
4127 Salmon Drive, Orlando, Florida 32835.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 26, 2020