Edward Fitz
1934 - 2020
Edward J. Fitz, Jr.
Edward J. Fitz, Jr., age 86, formerly of Fairfield, more recently of Trumbull, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Easton, Edward grew up in Fairfield. He graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School with the class of 1952. After graduating, he enlisted in the Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Shenandoah (AD-26) out of Portsmouth, VA. He met the love of his life, Eleanor, while in the Navy and married while both still in the service. The pair came back to Fairfield to settle down and begin their own family. Ed pursued a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Bridgeport. He took his handiness and knowledge to the automotive field, where he would patent some of his best ideas to better the industry. Ed was a member of the Housatonic Fly Fisherman's Association and of the National Association of Naval Veterans – Port 5. His love for the water and its ecosystems led him to volunteer for nearly 30 years for Trout Unlimited, where he would spend time assisting in rehabilitation of local rivers and streams. Ed was also very interested in genealogy, extensively researching his own lineage. Edward is survived by his three loving children and their spouses, Ellie Susmeyer (Joseph) of Easton, Edward J. Fitz, III (Tenya) of Woodbury, and James D. Fitz (Anne) of Fairfield; four cherished grandchildren, Lindsey, Joey, Jimmy, and Michael; as well as three beloved great-grandchildren, Anna, Jimmy, and Henry. He is also survived by a sister, Lee Kline of Gainesville, FL. Edward is predeceased by his loving wife Eleanor Planter Fitz. Services will be held at a later date for Ed at a time when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Ed's memory to the Nutmeg chapter of Trout Unlimited at https://www.nutmegtrout.org/. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com





Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2020.
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
