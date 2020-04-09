|
Edward G. Marasco
Edward G. Marasco, age 97, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Rosemary Lavorgna Marasco, passed away on April 8, 2020 in The Carolton Health Center, Fairfield. Ed was born in Bridgeport on February 15, 1923 to the late Andrew and Velma (Prohaska) Marasco and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII serving at the Invasion of Normandy, and was a recipient of an honor medal and Purple Heart. Ed was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Survivors include his devoted son, David Marasco and his wife Laura of Milford, his cherished grandchildren, Amy Miller and her husband Dan and Jake Marasco and his wife Caroline, 3 great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Annabelle Miller and Griffin Marasco. Ed's family would like to thank the staff of the Carolton Convalescent Hospital for their kind and loving care. Due to the current health situation the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020