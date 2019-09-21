|
Edward Galkowski
Edward Galkowski, age 90, of Shelton, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Patty) Galkowski for 50 years. Edward was born in Monacqua, PA on October 4, 1928. He graduated from BEI Bridgeport Engineering School with a degree in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. He worked for the Bassick Company for 50 years and later worked for Aptar for 20 years when he retired in 2012. He was in the Connecticut National Guard for 7 years where he served his country with honor. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Yankees Baseball and discussing politics with everyone. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and loved him. He was predeceased by his mother, Frances Galkowski, and his Father, Anthony Galkowski, his brothers Stanley Galko and Frank Galkowski, and his sister Loretta Galkowski. Survivors include his sister Genevive Hook of Harrisburgh, PA, his nieces Lorie Abbott, Sharon Turner and Barbara Galko, and his nephews Larry Hook and Jeffrey Hook. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. At the family's request there will be no calling hours. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019