Edward Earle Garlick, age 94, beloved husband of Muriel Garlick, passed away March 28, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born in Bridgeport May 19, 1924, second child of Edward Earle Sr. and Ruth Jordan Garlick, moving shortly after to Stratford where he spent his youth. Ed met his lifelong sweetheart, Muriel Lucille Stowell, in the 7th grade and they both graduated from Stratford High School Class of '42. Ed spent a semester at the University of Connecticut (UCONN) then enlisted to United States Army Air Corps becoming 1st Lt Co-Pilot of a B24 Consolidated Liberator Heavy bomber, attached to 484th Heavy Bombardment Group, 824th Squadron 15th Air Force Mediterranean Theater of Operations (MTO) based at Torretto Airfield, Cherignola, Italy. After Victory in Europe (VE) on May 8, 1945, 1st Lt. Garlick was transferred to training in the B29 Boeing Super Fortress Heavy Bomber in preparation for the final assault on Japan. After being honorably discharged in November 1945, Ed returned to UCONN to continue his studies while waiting for Muriel to be discharged from the Navy WAVES so they could be married in June of 1946.

Ed graduated from the University of Connecticut Law School in 1951. In 1952 he moved to Westport to join the Law Office of Harry Sherwood, later becoming Partner at Sherwood and Garlick until his retirement at the age of 77. He was an active member of the Connecticut Bar Association and President of the Westport Bar Association from 1970 to 1971. Ed sat on the Westport Planning and Zoning Board, was legal counsel for the Westport Bank and Trust. Ed was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason and was in his 65th year. He was a 50-year member of the United States Power Squadron, an active member of the Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club for 32 years, also serving on their Board of Governors and as legal counsel for 22 years. Ed was a member of the American Legion and a Life Member of the Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans in Black Rock, Connecticut.

He was a member and Deacon at the Saugatuck Congregational Church in Westport, and later, returned as an active member of the First Congregational Church, Stratford. Ed was an accomplished sailor, having grown up at the Housatonic Boat Club. He loved to ski and golf and in his early years in Westport, was active in the Westport Country Playhouse. His sense of humor, storytelling and skills at the piano were legendary among his many friends and family and provided many entertaining memories.

Mr. Garlick was predeceased by his sister, Harriet Beard. Ed Garlick is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 73 years, Muriel, his son Edward Earle Garlick III and his wife, Bonnie Stohlman of Milford, CT, Jonathan Curtis Garlick and his wife, Lucie MacPherson of Anniston, AL, his daughter Susan Laurie Janes of Colchester, VT and fiancé Richard Leger, 5 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his son Edward Garlick III's 2 step daughters and 6 grandchildren.

Calling hours are Wednesday, April 3, 2019 5pm – 7.30 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. There will be a short ceremony by the Freemasons around 7 p.m. All are welcome. Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main St., Stratford. There will be a Military Burial Service at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, 1530 Bronson Rd., Fairfield. An informal reception following the burial service will be held at the Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans, 669 Brewster St., Bridgeport. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring to may make a contribution to the First Congregational Church of Stratford.