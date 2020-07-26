Edward Hall

Edward J. Hall
Edward John "Eddie" Hall, age 89, beloved high school sweetheart and husband of Jeanne Bayus Hall for 63 years, passed away peacefully at his home on July 24, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born on May 24, 1931 in Bridgeport, Eddie was a lifelong Bridgeport resident, attending Bridgeport public schools and graduating from Warren Harding High School in 1949, where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He attended the University of Bridgeport (UB) and continued his sports excellence, until he left to join the United States Navy during the Korean War conflict. Upon being released from active duty, Eddie returned to Bridgeport to follow in the footsteps of his father as a patrol officer with the Bridgeport Police Department from 1956 – 1976, where he spent 15 years as a motorcycle patrol officer. His last official duty assignment as a police officer was to lead the bi-centennial Barnum Festival Parade on July 4th, 1976, upon the personal request of then Mayor John Mandanici. While working as a patrolman, Eddie both received numerous commendations and continued his education at UB, graduating with both a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. Eddie held numerous jobs after his police career, including that of a substitute teacher, before landing in the executive transportation department of General Electric World Headquarters in Fairfield where he spent ten years before leaving the workforce. Eddie was a two term President of the Police Association of Connecticut (PAC) and continued to attend monthly meetings for many years after his retirement. A lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, Eddie was an avid golfer, with two hole-in-one achievements to his name, both realized at the D. Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course in Bridgeport, where he was a Past President and Lifetime Member of the Club. Eddie was a communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fairfield, and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289, Elks Lodge 36, Germania Schwaben Club, Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans and Catholic War Veterans Post 1466, all of Bridgeport. Eddie enjoyed time with family and friends, and especially vacations to the Cape and Islands. Wherever Eddie went – from the Vineyard to Disney World – he was sure to run into some he knew along the way! In addition to his wife Jeanne, Eddie is survived by two daughters: Tracey Ann Kelly (Barry) of Stratford and Tami Ann Hall-Reynolds of Bridgeport; and three grandsons: Brian Edward Kelly of Stratford, Sean Edward Reynolds and Scott Michael Reynolds of Bridgeport, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Alga (Ahlgren) Hall, as well as his two brothers Charles Hall, Jr. and George Hall. Funeral services will be private and arrangements are entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Pl., Stratford. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farms Rd., Trumbull. Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, kindly observe social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to me made to charity of one's personal choice. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com