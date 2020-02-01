Home

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
Main Street and Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT
Edward T. Hedrick, age 74 of Shelton passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Bishop Wicke Health Center. He was the beloved husband of Gail Ryan Hedrick. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Eleanor Hedrick. Ed owned his own Landscaping Company, was active in the US Naval Reserves and was a longtime member of the Trumbull Rotary Club. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Michael, daughter, Debra, and granddaughters, Faith and Hope. Friends may greet his family Monday 4-8pm in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his memory to the Special Olympics Trumbull, 140 Colony Avenue, Trumbull, CT 06611. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 2, 2020
