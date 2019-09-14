|
Edward J. Manus, Jr.
Edward J. Manus, Jr,. age 69, of Stratford, husband of the late Antonia (Toni Ann) Palarino Manus, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Visiting hours on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Pistey Funeral Home, Stratford. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church. Burial will take place at a later date. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019