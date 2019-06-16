MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of Edward J. Murray 21st Anniversary My father taught me many things. He taught me that family was most important. He taught me to love myself and others. He taught me to be honest and he taught me to always live my life with dignity. The only thing he didn't teach me was how to live my life without him. They say time heals all wounds, but I believe some wounds are not meant to heal. In fact, I believe that the deep emptiness that has been left in everyone's life that he touched is a wonderful tribute to the incredible man that he was. I will make him proud. I will raise his grandchildren to be as he was. A man to honor in death as in life. Thank you for being a good father. Love Always, The person lucky enough to be his daughter, Susan Murray Messina Published in Connecticut Post on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary