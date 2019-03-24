Edward J. Vispone

Edward J. Vispone of Lake Worth, FL passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019.

Edward was born on December 30, 1926 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Edward and Amelia Visponi. Employed by Lacey Mfg. Co. Bpt., CT as a Tool and Die maker for over 40 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the Korean War.

In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, Edward was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence, Henry, Frank, and sister Florence Williams. He is survived by their daughters Diana Vispone, Frances Vispone (Bill Magri), Linda Pistey, her husband Mark and their children Jaclyn (Kyle Hall) and Ryan (Ashley Lovett).

A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Palm Beach National Chapel in Lake Worth, FL with burial at the South Florida National Cemetery for Veterans in Lake Worth, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable donations be made in honor of Edward J. Vispone to Wreaths Across America. www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary