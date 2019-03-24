Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
(561) 967-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Vispone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Vispone


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward J. Vispone Obituary
Edward J. Vispone
Edward J. Vispone of Lake Worth, FL passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019.
Edward was born on December 30, 1926 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Edward and Amelia Visponi. Employed by Lacey Mfg. Co. Bpt., CT as a Tool and Die maker for over 40 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, Elizabeth, Edward was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence, Henry, Frank, and sister Florence Williams. He is survived by their daughters Diana Vispone, Frances Vispone (Bill Magri), Linda Pistey, her husband Mark and their children Jaclyn (Kyle Hall) and Ryan (Ashley Lovett).
A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Palm Beach National Chapel in Lake Worth, FL with burial at the South Florida National Cemetery for Veterans in Lake Worth, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable donations be made in honor of Edward J. Vispone to Wreaths Across America. www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now