Edward Jachimowski
1948 - 2020
Edward James Jachimowski
Edward James Jachimowski, 72, of Seymour, entered eternal life on October 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia Forsythe Jachimowski. Ed was born in Derby on March 16, 1948, son of the late Stanley J. and Jennie Samokar Jachimowski. He graduated from the College of Stubenville, OH. He continued his education and received a Sixth year certificate in Education. He was a Guidance Counselor for the Meriden School System for many years. Ed was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Ansonia. He was very enthusiastic about his love of the Lord. He was also a Confirmation Teacher at St. Augustine Church in Seymour. Ed cherished the time he spent supporting his son in his various sporting and Boy Scout activities. Ed had many interests including carpentry, mountain biking, boating & water sports, bird watching, and camping, especially along the East Coast and the Appalachian Trail. Ed was predeceased by his sisters, Kathleen Jamaitis and Jeannie Jachimowski. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia Jachimowski, devoted son, Christopher Jachimowski (Courtney Briggs) of Derby; brothers, Stanley (Phyllis) Jachimowski of Seymour and George (Janet) Jachimowski of East Hartford; sister, Marguerite Jachimowski (Kevin Purcell) of Seymour. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Adam (Jocelyn) Jachimowski, Keith (Christine Jamaitis), Kyle Jamaitis (Shaun Moran), Amy Jachimowski, Julie Ward, and Carla (John) Hudulla. Friends are invited to attend a walkthrough visitation on Wednesday Oct 21 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Anthony V. Chepulis Funeral Home, 47 Washington Ave., Seymour. Facial coverings and social distancing required. Funeral services, Mass of Christian Burial and Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery Derby are private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chepulisfuneralhome.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Anthony V.Chepulis Funeral Home - Seymour
Funeral services provided by
Anthony V.Chepulis Funeral Home - Seymour
47 Washington Ave.
Seymour, CT 06483
(203) 888-3812
October 19, 2020
Dear Cindy, I am so sorry for your loss, we had shared some good times at bocci, and all church events. He was so kind to my mother and I will never forget that. We will miss the laughter. Thinking of you and your son.
Carmella Correia
Acquaintance
October 19, 2020
I’m so sad to hear of his passing. My condolences to your family. I will keep you all in my prayers during this difficult time.
Peggy Forrest
Friend
October 19, 2020
Ed was such a kind ,generous and loving man. May he now Rest In Peace.
Barb and Tony Montefusco
Barb Montefusco
Friend
October 19, 2020
My family and I send our deepest sympathy to your family. Ed has been our neighbor for 20 years and he always made the kids and I laugh when he would stop over and talk to us. He is going to be missed.
Michele Rossi
Neighbor
