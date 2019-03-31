Edward J.B. Morrison

Edward J. B. Morrison, age 90 of Ellington, CT, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 1, 2019. Ed served proudly in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman stationed in San Diego which he loved very much. Following his discharge, he returned to CT where he graduated from Fairfield University earning two MBA degrees to become a teacher. Ed retired from the Westport School System after 38 years. He truly loved all his students and they in turn revered him. His one true passion was to sail Long Island Sound, which he did all of his life. He was a life member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club. "Moe" thought the world of the Bill Wilson Club.

He was predeceased by the mother of his children: Eva B. Morrison; sisters, Flora Morrison and Margaret Sjodin and a brother, William D. Morrison. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Newcombe Lee; a daughter, Laura B. Morrison; two sons, Edward J.B. Morrison, Jr. and Dr. Briggs W. Morrison; a step-son, Douglas Lee; step-daughter, Rebecca Lee Levine; two sisters, Jean M. Sadlier and Catherine M. Doyle; four grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews located in CT and NY.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield with the Rev. David Spollett officiating. In lieu of flowers friends may consider a contribution in Edward's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.spearfuneralHome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019