Edward R. Jones Sr.Edward Jones, 89, longtime Monroe resident, passed away peacefully at Milford Hospital on Thursday, November 12th, 2020.Anyone who knew Ed would say "he was such a good guy", and he was. He will be greatly missed.Edward leaves behind his three children, Edward Jones Jr. of Monroe, Elizabeth (Paul) Konner of Shelton, CT and Karen (Don) Poppa of Monroe. Edward also leaves behind seven grandchildren Shannon, Eddy, Edward, Emily, Jessica, Ashley and Danny, as well as six great-grandchildren Evan, Abigail, Madalin, Ethan, Jasmine and Noah. Mr. Jones is predeceased by his oldest daughter, Linda, his adored cat, Sam, and his beloved wife, Rose."We will see you in the stars, Grampie."Friends are invited to calling hours Thursday, November 19th, 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Funeral Service to be celebrated Friday, November 20th, 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment to immediately follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Easton, CT.In efforts to keep our community safe, masks will be required and only 60 individuals are allowed in the funeral home at one time. We appreciate your understanding.