Edward Stewart Kenney, MSGT, US Army (Ret) died Saturday, July 6, 2019. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 am at the McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood, KCMO. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the chapel.

Ed was born September 14, 1949 in Fairfield, CT to Donald and Eva (Ryder) Kenney. Ed enlisted in the Army with a draft number of 001, and served honorably until his retirement with the rank of Master Sergeant from the Army Reserve. Upon his military retirement, he joined the Society for Creative Anachronisms where his love of woodworking was shared with many students and friends.

He leaves behind Marcia, his wife of 34 years; his four wonderful children, An Mays, Springfield, MO, Dorothy Kenney, Montclair, New Jersey, Nicole, St. Louis, MO, and Donald Kenney, Portland OR; his two amazing granddaughters, Morgan and Devon; his two sisters, Kathy Kenney, Holly Kostuk and their families of Fairfield, CT. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and his many friends. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019