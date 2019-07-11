Connecticut Post Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Edward Kenney


1949 - 2019
Edward Kenney Obituary
Edward Stewart Kenney
Edward Stewart Kenney, MSGT, US Army (Ret) died Saturday, July 6, 2019. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 am at the McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood, KCMO. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the chapel.
Ed was born September 14, 1949 in Fairfield, CT to Donald and Eva (Ryder) Kenney. Ed enlisted in the Army with a draft number of 001, and served honorably until his retirement with the rank of Master Sergeant from the Army Reserve. Upon his military retirement, he joined the Society for Creative Anachronisms where his love of woodworking was shared with many students and friends.
He leaves behind Marcia, his wife of 34 years; his four wonderful children, An Mays, Springfield, MO, Dorothy Kenney, Montclair, New Jersey, Nicole, St. Louis, MO, and Donald Kenney, Portland OR; his two amazing granddaughters, Morgan and Devon; his two sisters, Kathy Kenney, Holly Kostuk and their families of Fairfield, CT. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and his many friends. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019
