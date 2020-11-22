1/1
Edward Larsen
Edward J. Larsen
Edward J. Larsen, age 68 of Derby, entered into eternal rest on November 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 40 years to Adele Lucarelli Larsen. He was born in Bridgeport on August 2, 1952, son of the late Edward Julius Larsen. "Big Ed" was a self-employed truck driver for many years, last working for Birm-1 Construction until his retirement. His proudest achievements in his life were his four children. He originated Larsen Family Vacations (LFV) travelling annually with his family to various places including Cape Cod, Misquamicut, Walt Disney World, Montego Bay, Lake Tahoe, and St. Maarten. Once his grandchildren were born, Big Ed loved being a part of their lives – dropping in "too" often to see Jaxson and Zoey and breakfasts at the Valley Diner with Kash and Kennedy. He enjoyed golfing when he was younger, was an avid Giants fan, and enjoyed attending the Big East Tournament. Big Ed continued his father's tradition of buying scratch-off tickets on Christmas Eve that the family would scratch together with a toast of Johnnie Walker Blue. He was a wholehearted dog lover and a longtime member of the Adriatic Marchegian Club. He is the beloved father of Krista M. Larsen, Kara A. Kuchar and her husband EJ, Erika Jade Larsen, Eddy Joe Larsen and his wife Amanda, and loving Poppy to Kash, Kennedy, Jaxson, and Zoey. He is also survived by his furry friend, Tobi, and his nephew, Walter Pawlowski. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Pawlowski, and his dogs, Kota and Beamer. A walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a dog rescue of your choice.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
