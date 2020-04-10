|
|
Edward E. Lesko
Edward E. Lesko, age 92, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Margaret Bak Lesko, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Ed was born in Bridgeport on October 15, 1927 the fourth of seven children to the late Michael and Elizabeth (Dzurenda) Lesko and had been a lifelong Bridgeport resident. He graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1945 and enlisted out of high school with the US Army Air Corp and was a side gunner on the B-17 Flying Fortress. He was stationed in Greenland, Saudi Arabia and Germany prior to his honorable discharge. After his discharge, he married Margaret Helen Bak on February 9, 1953. Edward worked for many years as a draftsman and a sales representative for Sprague Meter Company in Bridgeport until the company moved to Kentucky in the early 1980's. He was also a salesman for McDermott Chevrolet in Bridgeport and retired from the Bridgeport Tax Assessors office in the late 1980's. He also served as Treasurer of St. John The Baptist Carpatho Russian Orthodox Greek Catholic Church during the 1960's and 1970's. Edward also proudly served the City of Bridgeport as an Alderman from the late 1960's through 1981. He was the chairman of the Miscellaneous Matters Committee for several years and also served on the Board of Fire Commissioners. He is survived by his wife, Margaret of sixty-seven years, three sons, David Lesko of Shelton, CT, Dennis and daughter-in-law, Georgia Lesko of Stratford and James of Bridgeport, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his youngest brother, Nicholas and his wife Frances, and eight nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his brothers, George, William and Michael, and sisters, Frances Brotherton and Julia Kasinak. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020