Edward M. Maceyunas

Edward Maceyunas "Topper", age 75, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Elsie Gayda Maceyunas, passed away peacefully in Bridgeport Hospital on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bridgeport on June 17,1943, the precious son of the late Edward and Pauline (Caporelli) Maceyunas. He lived in Connecticut all his life, Bridgeport, Stratford, Shelton and returning to Stratford. He graduated from Harding High School Class of 1962 and was employed with Local IBEW # 488 as an Electrician, until his retirement in 2006. Eddie loved working outdoors working with Elsie, gardening, doing the annual holiday baking, country music, boating and fishing. He and Elsie loved Boston Terriers and bred the breed for many years. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Elsie of 51 years and his brother, Jimmy Maceyunas. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Gouveia of Stratford and his cherished grandchildren, Michael and Alyssa, his son Ed Maceyunas and his fiancé, Christina Adzima of Stratford, his brother, Paul Maceyunas and his wife Robin of South Carolina, sister-in-law, Theresa Maceyunas of Stratford, his Aunt Ann Marie Dogali and Uncle Carl Maceyunas, both of Stratford, many cousins, nieces and nephews. We are so thankful for the MICU Unit at Bridgeport Hospital who made this a Loving environment for our father during his last days! Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford with Deacon Michael Saranich officiating. Intermittent will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Family and friends may greet Ed's family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary