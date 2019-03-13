Edward M. Sexton

Ansonia - Mr. Edward M. Sexton, 90, of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 11 in the Griffin Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Derby on March 29, 1928 son of the late Patrick and Agnes (Condon) Sexton. He is a communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Assumption School, The Ansonia High School and Quinnipiac College. He enlisted in the U. S. Navy and was Honorably Discharged as a Hospital Corpsman.

He was employed for 31 years by the State of Connecticut in the Zoning Dept. retiring in 1989. A member of the Knights of Columbus Council 23 the Valley Council Ancient Order of Hibernian, he attended the No. End Reunion for many years and was an avid gardener raising tomatoes that he shared with everyone.

Survivors are brother Robert F. Sexton of Beacon Falls, sister Patricia Studley of Avon, four nephews Robert (Debra) Sexton of FL, Richard (Julie) Sexton of MA, Brian Studley of GA and Keith (Cathy) Studley of MC, three nieces Darlene Sexton of Beacon Falls, Doreen (John) Handrinos of MA, Kathleen (Dennis) Duty of Cape Cod, six grand-nephews Dennis Jr., Danin, Austin, Patrick, Brett and Christopher, three grand-nieces Meghan, Kaitlynn and Caitlin, 2 great-grand-nieces Makayla and Ambree, one great-grand-nephew Beckham.

His Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, to the Church of the Assumption for a mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial with full Military Honors will be in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 14 from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assumption School in care of the Funeral Home.