Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Shrine
Bridgeport, CT
1926 - 2019
Edward Mastrone Obituary
Edward A. Mastrone
Edward A. Mastrone, age 93, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport, CT on July 28, 1926, he was a son of the late Patsy and Bertha Hudyka Mastrone, and was a WWll U.S. Army Air Force veteran. Mr. Mastrone retired from the Veteran's Administration Medical Center, West Haven and also worked for the Park City Office of Veteran's Affairs. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 145 and the Catholic War Veterans. Ed was a proud recipient of the Medal of St. Augustine for his dedication to St. Margaret's Shrine, where he was an active volunteer and had served as an usher. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Anna Sforza Mastrone, three children, Gail Mastrone and her husband Alan Wigder of Watertown, MA, Karen Erlingheuser and her husband Mark of Ansonia and David Mastrone of Bridgeport, two cherished grandchildren, Lauren and Steven Erlingheuser, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Trott.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Shrine, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 31, 2019
Remember
