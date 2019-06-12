Edward Ellsworth Miller, Jr.

August 29, 1944 - June 11, 2019

Edward Ellsworth Miller, Jr. passed from our realm to embrace Jesus after a short illness on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born on August 29, 1944 to the late Anna Brennan and Edward E. Miller, Sr., Ed grew up in Bridgeport along with his now predeceased brothers Don and Fred. He proudly served in the Marines for 4 ½ years during the Vietnam conflict. Ed was immensely proud of his service to this country and expressed his patriotism for the United States throughout his life. He was a dedicated worker and member of the United Illuminating Company for 38 years. Ed was a proud member of the NRA and supported the Wounded Warriors as well as the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sandra Miller (nee Matthews); his loving daughter Christine O'Neill, her husband Robert, and their children Sloane, Calan, and Fiona; Noelle Lefebvre and her daughter Eva Marie; Jonna Mack-Papazaglou and her children Jacob and Alexa; Sean Mack, his wife Gina, and their children Oriana and Calista; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and coworkers who all loved him and his passion for life. Along with his parents and brothers, Ed was also predeceased by his loving in-laws John and Marie Matthews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Henry Hoffman on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11am at Holy Family Church, 700 Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Friends may call Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 S. Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make a donation in Ed's memory to Holy Family Church, 700 Stratfield Road, Fairfield, or to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com . Semper Fi. Published in Connecticut Post on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary