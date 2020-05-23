Edward Henry Nosal
Edward "Eddie" Henry Nosal, age 83, of Shelton, passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. Born on May 5,1937, in Taylor, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Michael and Sophia Nosal. Eddie grew up in Avoca, PA. and proudly served in the Armed Forces during the Berlin Wall Crisis, stationed in Fort Bragg with the 475th Co., then earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University. He married the love of his life in 1960 and moved to Fairfield, CT. where they raised their family. His 40-year career at Nash Engineering allowed him to travel around the world servicing industrial pumps. Ed enjoyed many things including building, fixing things, dancing, family trips, the outdoors and taking care of his yard. His greatest gift that he treasured most and main love and focus of his life was his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Nosal and daughters, Nadine McCarty of Shelton and Andrea Whyte and husband, Scott Whyte, of Bethany, CT, four grandchildren, Jordan and Alexis McCarty, Kristen and Katelyn Whyte, and two sisters, Jean Lello of Fairfield and Anna Skurja of Fairfield. He is predeceased by his son, Edward (Ned) Nosal Jr. and three sisters, Julianna Nosal, Helen Mulhern, Stella Grasso and one brother, Michael Nosal. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, a service will be held privately. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton, CT 06484. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.