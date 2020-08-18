Edward J. O'Neill
Edward John O'Neill, Ph.D, age 78, of Trumbull, loving husband of Frances (Neary) O'Neill, passed away peacefully Sunday with his loving wife by his side, August 16, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital following a courageous battle with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). Born in Washington, DC, the son of the late Bernard and Alice (Kennedy) O'Neill, he had been an area resident for many years. Ed received his BS, Phi Beta Kappa and was class Valedictorian from Catholic University of America and his MS and Ph.D in Mathematics from Yale University. He retrained in Computer Science for college faculty from Clarkson University. Dr. O'Neill taught Mathematics and Computer Science at Fairfield University from 1967-2007 retiring as Associate Professor Emeritus. While at Fairfield University, he developed many lifelong relationships and was loved and admired by both the faculty and his many students. Ed enjoyed running, playing tennis and basketball, and played on the Fairfield University faculty basketball team affectionately referred to as the "Doctors of Dunk." Ed and Fran were avid travelers and especially enjoyed several trips to Ireland to visit with many relatives. He was active in Literacy Volunteers of America, volunteered for the Bridgeport school system teaching Science, Technology and Reading and always looked forward to running the computer contest for local high school students sponsored by the General Electric Company. As a devoted Catholic he was active in the Voice of the Faithful organization. He was also deeply involved in PSC Partners, the organization established to seek a cure for the rare liver disease with which he was diagnosed. In addition to his loving wife Frances, Ed is survived by three brothers, Bernard V. O'Neill, Jr., Michael P. O'Neill and Kevin V. O'Neill; several nieces, nephews and grandnephews. He was predeceased by brothers: Thomas M. O'Neill, MD., John J. O'Neill, Charles J. O'Neill and a sister, Alice B. O'Neill. Due to current conditions a private funeral Mass will be held at the Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius of Loyola at Fairfield University. In lieu of flowers friends may consider a donation in Edward's memory to PSC Partners at https://pscpartners.org/get-involved/donate.html
