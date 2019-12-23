|
Edward F. Ostrowski Jr.
Edward Francis Ostrowski Jr. born on February 15, 1949, in Stamford, CT entered the Gates of Heaven on December 22, 2019, at the age of 70 surrounded by his loving family in his home after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Eddie, a resident of Shelton, lived with his loving wife Gail of 40 years, and two children Kristen and Eddie III. Eddie, who graduated from J.M. Wright Technical High School in 1967 went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps from June of 1968 until September of 1970. During his time in the corps, he received a National Defense Service Medal and a Rifle Marksman Badge as well as a Good Conduct Medal. He was a snare drummer in the United States Marine Corps "The Commandant's Own" 1970 Drum & Bugle Corps Drum Line. He had the distinct honor of playing at the Nixon Inauguration and the Apollo 11 Presidential Dinner "one of the largest, most prestigious and most publicized state dinners in history." He was employed by Pitney Bowes as a Technical Illustrator, Visual Designer, and Instructional Animator since 1997.
Eddie was a devoted father, who bonded with his son over their mutual love of baseball, always announcing at his little league games where his favorite game announcement was to say "this day in baseball history." In 2013 he completed the Marine Corps Marathon alongside his daughter, Kristen. He was an avid tennis and table tennis player.
Eddie and his wife Gail shared a love of traveling and could always be found by each other's side. Gail stood by his side throughout his battle with cancer as his main caregiver.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Gail, daughter Kristen (Mike Plavcan), son Eddie III (Michelle), his sisters Marie (David) Dooley of Plano, TX and Elaine Law of Branford, CT as well as his brother John (Lori) Ostrowski of Norwalk, CT. Eddie also leaves behind his Ciouci Helen Zap, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father Edward F. Ostrowski Sr. and his mother Agnes P. Ostrowski, as well as several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eddie's name to the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. The family would like to especially thank the team at Smilow Cancer Hospital of Trumbull and Kim, RN with Hartford Healthcare at Home who were instrumental in his care since his diagnosis.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, CT. On Friday, December 27th, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at St. Joseph's Church, 430 Coram Avenue, Shelton, CT at 10:00 a.m., accompanied with Full Military Honors.
Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 24, 2019