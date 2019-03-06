Edward F. Papsin

1926-2019Edward F. Papsin, age 92, of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Eleanor Zahorsky Papsin, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Bishop Wicke Health Center, Shelton. Ed was born in Bridgeport on August 25, 1926 to the late Joseph and Anna (Adzima) Papsin and had been a resident of Trumbull for 56 years. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. As a Marine Corporal, Ed served his country willingly, with courage and dignity, earning distinguished honors during WWII. He saw fierce action in Guadalcanal, the Solomon Islands and the Battle of Okinawa. He returned home to marry his longtime sweetheart, Eleanor. They lived 71 happy years together raising six children during his career with the US Postal Service. Two years ago he realized a dream to visit the WW II Memorial in Washington, DC where he travelled with two dozen other Veterans on an Honor Flight. He enjoyed fishing, western movies, stamp and coin collecting, solving puzzles and sharing the bounty of his garden. He especially enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his devoted children, Thomas Papsin and his wife Mabel of Shelton, Bob Papsin and his wife Sandy of Washington, CT, Christine Riccio and her husband Jim of Newtown, Jeffrey Papsin and his wife Sineth of Brookfield, and MaryBeth Stephens and her husband Bob of Virginia, a son-in-law, Stephen Johnson, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia Johnson. Friends may visit with his family on Thursday, March 7th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, followed by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary