Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Lawrence Church
Shelton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Patren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Patren


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Patren Obituary
Edward J. Patren
Edward J. Patren, Jr., age 75 of Shelton, entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport on April 10, 1944, son of the late Edward J. and Irene (Strusky) Patren, Jr. Ed was a Veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a mechanic at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years before his retirement. He was an avid canvas painter, like bowling and fishing and collected baseball cards. He is survived by his sister Josephine Puciello, longtime friends and caregivers Juveniano and Eleanor Videira and Manuel and Ilda Carvalho. He was predeceased by his sister and her husband Joan and Paul Roman.
Friends may call on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday at 12 p.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Burial with full military honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -