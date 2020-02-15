|
|
Edward J. Patren
Edward J. Patren, Jr., age 75 of Shelton, entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport on April 10, 1944, son of the late Edward J. and Irene (Strusky) Patren, Jr. Ed was a Veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a mechanic at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years before his retirement. He was an avid canvas painter, like bowling and fishing and collected baseball cards. He is survived by his sister Josephine Puciello, longtime friends and caregivers Juveniano and Eleanor Videira and Manuel and Ilda Carvalho. He was predeceased by his sister and her husband Joan and Paul Roman.
Friends may call on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday at 12 p.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Burial with full military honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020