Edward Carl Poltrack

Aug 2, 1954 - June 22, 2020 Devoted father and grandfather, Edward C. Poltrack, 65, passed away on June 22, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Edward was born in Bridgeport in 1954 and lived in Trumbull for over 30 years. He was a bridge builder, carpenter and foreman for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union 210.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Laura Poltrack; his son, Jared Poltrack; his grandchildren, John Nazario and Michael Shae Conklin; and his great-granddaughter, Violet Nazario. Edward was predeceased by his son, Edward C. Poltrack, Jr.

Services will be private.



