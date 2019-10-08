|
|
Edward (Raz) Raslavsky
Edward (Raz) Raslavsky of North Las Vegas died peacefully in his home on Sept 28, 2019 after a long illness with his wife Cindy by his side. Her best friend and love of her life was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut Dec. 11, 1941 and moved to North Las Vegas in 1994.
He became a security guard at the former Las Vegas Club and moved on to become a card dealer there. He also dealt at the Silverton and the Luxor before retiring. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose for 41 years joining in Bridgeport and after moving transferred to Red Rock Moose Lodge #252 in Las Vegas where he became a volunteer bartender. He was also a member of Moose Legion #168.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Cindy. He also leaves behind 2 brothers-in-law Patrick Conge of Arkansas (Gwenn), Allan Conge of Texas (Tracy), 4 nephews, Ryan and Dane Conge of Texas, Joey Raslavsky and Sam Wellington of Connecticut.
He was predeceased by his brother John and Kenny both of Connecticut and 2 nephews John and Michael Raslavsky.
There will be no services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, Illinois 60539 - earmarked for Moosehaven Endowment.
Published in Connecticut Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019