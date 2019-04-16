Connecticut Post Obituaries
Edward Reisinger, born, October 13, 1937, left this world on April 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, the former Gloria Bardelli; son, Stephen Reisinger, and his wife, Elizabeth; and grandson, Gabriel of Fairfield. In addition, step-grandchildren, Ryan and Cameron Caulfield, Emily and Spencer Donaldson; and step-great-grandson, Devin Caulfield. And a niece and nephew. He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Markatos; father, Victor Reisinger; stepfather George Markatos and brother, Gerald Reisinger. As a young man, Ed enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country. He then went on to serve the Town of Fairfield as a policeman for 25 years. Ed was most content when fishing. All services are private and at the convenience of the family. To sign his online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2019
