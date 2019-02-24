Edward Ribas

Edward Ribas, age 83, of Stratford entered into rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. He is the devoted husband of 40 years to Rose Marie (Wilson) Ribas. Mr. Ribas was born in Shelton on February 2, 1936, son of the late John and Maria (Serra) Ribas and was a Stratford resident for over 50 years. He was an employee at Textron for many years until his retirement. Mr. Ribas is the beloved father of Frances Raslavsky, Edward Ribas, Jr., Charles Stalmach, Stephen Stalmach and Suzette Stalmach and brother of Rita Sheehy. He is the loving grandfather of Michael Raslavsky, Kara Froehlich and Hailey Stalmach and great-grandfather of Nicholas Froehlich, Avery Raslavsky and Lexie Beach. Mr. Ribas is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by five brothers, John, Joseph, James, Anthony and Henry Ribas and a sister Mary Ribas. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2019