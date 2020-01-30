Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ruszczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Ruszczyk Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Ruszczyk Jr. Obituary
Edward R. Ruszczyk
Edward Raymond Ruszczyk Jr, 79, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Mary Ruszczyk (Baker), his three sons, Jeff Ruszczyk, Brian Ruszczyk and Scott Ruszczyk, 5 grandchildren; and many close friends.
Born and raised in Norwich, CT, he was a long time resident of Monroe, CT.
Mr. Ruszczyk spent his professional years teaching Earth Science and Astronomy at New Canaan High School. During his career he was awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching and ran the New Canaan high school planetarium. He was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, and received his B.S. from UConn and his M.A. from both Wesleyan and Cornell. He met his wife, Mary Frances Baker, while at Norwich Free Academy.
Mr. Ruszczyk had a passion for education and was an avid woodworker, rock collector, and gardener.
A private service to pay respects will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February, 1st at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tnpk, Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -