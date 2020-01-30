|
Edward R. Ruszczyk
Edward Raymond Ruszczyk Jr, 79, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Mary Ruszczyk (Baker), his three sons, Jeff Ruszczyk, Brian Ruszczyk and Scott Ruszczyk, 5 grandchildren; and many close friends.
Born and raised in Norwich, CT, he was a long time resident of Monroe, CT.
Mr. Ruszczyk spent his professional years teaching Earth Science and Astronomy at New Canaan High School. During his career he was awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching and ran the New Canaan high school planetarium. He was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, and received his B.S. from UConn and his M.A. from both Wesleyan and Cornell. He met his wife, Mary Frances Baker, while at Norwich Free Academy.
Mr. Ruszczyk had a passion for education and was an avid woodworker, rock collector, and gardener.
A private service to pay respects will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February, 1st at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tnpk, Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 31, 2020