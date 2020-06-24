Edward Sansone
1943 - 2020
Edward A. Sansone
Devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Edward A. Sansone, 76, husband of Barbara A. (Iassogna) Sansone for 54 years, died June 22, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital.
Edward was born on December 14, 1943 in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late Amedeo and Margaret (Riccio) Sansone; he grew up in Bridgeport and has lived in Naugatuck for the past 49 years. He worked as a quality assurance director for 31 years at Barnes Engineering and for 22 years he owned and operated JANPRO, a commercial cleaning business.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Edward is survived by his daughter, Kimberly A. Calbo (Leonard); his sons, Michael E. Sansone (Margie) and Jeffrey S. Sansone (Eve); his grandchildren, Joseph, Nicholas, Gabrielle, Mia, Charlotte, Cole and Gavin; his sister, Patricia Muratori and several nieces and nephews. Edward was a devoted husband and father who adored his grandchildren and never missed a school or sporting event. In addition to his parents, Edward was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Corcoran.
Services will be private and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
(203) 729-4334
