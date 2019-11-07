Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Edward Schneider, age 95 of Trumbull, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, NY. Mr. Schneider was born in Bridgeport, CT, a son of the late Philip and Anna Schneider. Edward worked for many years as an educator for the Bridgeport public school system and later as the Director of Social Services. Edward is survived by his devoted children Mark Schneider and his wife Amalia of Nyack, NY, Bruce Schneider and his wife Rose of Plantation, FL, and Gary Schneider and his wife Marcia of Linden, NJ, and by his 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife Lorrie Schneider, and his dear siblings Alex Redein and Esther Zimmer. A graveside service will take place today, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. DIRECTLY at Workmen's Circle Cemetery, 250 Reid St., Fairfield.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 8, 2019
