|
|
Edward W. Stanislawski, Jr.
Edward W. Stanislawski, Jr., age 84 of Milford, beloved husband of Rosalie Banta Stanislawski, passed away April 20, 2020. Edward was born in Milford, May 12, 1935, son of the late Edward Sr. and Bertha Kross Stanislawski. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later worked as a machinist for Interface Devices for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. Besides his wife Rosalie, he is survived by his children Edward W. Stanislawski, III (Rita), Elaine Paquet (Bob), and Diana Stanislawski, his grandchildren Jason Stanislawski, Kevin Beichner (Missy), Luke Stanislawski, and Melissa Beichner, a great grandson Jayden Beichner, his sister Patricia Jacques (Frank), his brother Stephen Stanislawski, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers William, Pete, and Joseph Stanislawski. Due to the current pandemic, all services and interment will be private. The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford is handling arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020