Edward D. Stupak
Edward D. Stupak, age 90, of Stratford, beloved husband of Margaret Blasko Stupak, passed away on November 9, 2020 in his home. Edward was born in Bridgeport on May 5, 1930 to the late Michael and Mary (Glevanak) Stupak and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Stratford High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Edward was a retired heavy machinery mechanic for Jacob Brothers Scrap Metal Co, Bridgeport. Survivors in addition to his wife of 63 years, include his devoted children, Mark Stupak and his wife Laura of Trumbull, and Kathleen McGrath and her husband Steve of Stratford, 3 cherished grandchildren, Rachel Ayala (Kevin), Michael and Kevin Stupak, great-grandchild, Kyle, a brother, Joseph Stupak and his wife Linda of Florida, and several nieces and a nephew. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home – Stratford. For more information, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com