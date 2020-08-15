1/1
Edward Tesch
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward F. Tesch
Edward F. Tesch, age 66, entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital, with his loving family by his side, following a short illness. Edward was born in Bridgeport on November 17, 1953, son of the late Edward C. and Ann Marie Callan Tesch. He had worked as a Helicopter Quality Inspector for Helicopter Support Inc., a Division of Sikorsky Aircraft, until his retirement in 2018. Ed was an accomplished photographer and enjoyed cycling, kayaking, fishing, running and even completed the New York City Marathon in 1997. He was also a former volunteer fireman with the Huntington Fire Dept. He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Sara Beth Tesch of Castle Rock, CO, sisters, Patricia Commune (Lawrence) of Derby, Susan Merritt (Mickey) of MD, Judith Faber (Glenn) of Wake Forest, NC, Mary Osiecki (Sandy) of West Haven and Catherine Lesko-Boneski (Matthew) of Seymour, former wife and friend, Vivian Ramia of Shelton and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Tesch. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. On Wednesday, friends are invited to go directly to the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia, for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. His burial will be private. To sign Edward's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved