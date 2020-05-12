Edward Arnold Trudeau Sr.,
Professor Emeritus
Oct 30, 1927 - May 9, 2020
Edward Arnold Trudeau Sr., Professor Emeritus, age 92, of Stratford, beloved husband of 72 years to Mary (Samudosky) Trudeau, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 due to COVID-19 after acquiring it during a short stay for therapy at a nursing home. Mr. Trudeau was born October 30, 1927 in Bridgeport, son of the late Florimond and Anastasia (Donahue) Trudeau. In 1945, Ed entered the United States Army and proudly became an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper. He graduated from the University of Connecticut (BA) in 1952 and from New York University (MA) in 1958. He participated in the Ford Foundation study at the University of Bridgeport and went on to teach at Villanova University. For the next forty years, he achieved distinguished and meritorious service at New York State Nassau Community College as head of the Communications Department and professor of English, Speech and Debate. His varsity debate team was ranked by the American Forensics Association for Tournament Standards as the best team for many years. In addition to academia, Ed loved classical music, camping, fly fishing, exploring the wilderness and the beauty of nature. He loved Nova Scotia like Thoreau loved Walden Pond. He was also an avid supporter of the UCONN women's basketball team. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his three children, Dr. Edward Trudeau and his wife Caren of Springfield, IL, Elizabeth T. Rooney and her husband Brian of Stratford and Mary Matozzo and her husband Frank of Middlebury; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren whom he cherished and brought him great joy, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Richard James Trudeau and his siblings, John, Jim, Alice and Clyde. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the brave healthcare workers on the front lines involved in his compassionate care, especially Yale New Haven Health-Bridgeport Hospital, Vitas Hospice at St. Mary's Hospital and many others. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please say a prayer for this deadly virus to end. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2020.