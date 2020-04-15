|
EDWARD VAN BOMEL JR.
Edward E. Van Bomel, Jr., age 70, of Shelton, CT, loving husband & father of 3 children, went into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Gardner Heights Nursing Home. Edward was born November 8, 1949 in Bronx, NY, son of the late Edward Sr. & Rosemary (Kelly) Van Bomel. He was a United States Navy Veteran who served from 1969-1973 on the U.S.S. Robinson. Edward worked in the magazine and publishing industry for over 30 years, retiring from Hearst Corporation in 2005. He was an avid lover of music (especially the Beatles), playing the guitar & was a huge fan of the New York Yankees. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family & friends, telling stories & jokes, writing, & he loved watching Jeopardy. He had an amazing memory for most of his life & that will forever be remembered of him. He was predeceased by two siblings, Robert Van Bomel & Mary Rose (Van Bomel) DuRen. Survivors include his beloved wife of 42 years Carol (Nicolari) Van Bomel; daughters Lauren Van Bomel, Jennifer Van Bomel; son & daughter-in-law Tom Van Bomel, Jennifer "Tibs" Van Bomel; grandchildren Hailey Perez (Baby Child), Anna Van Bomel, Jack Santoianni; brothers John Van Bomel (Cathy), Donald Van Bomel (Jeanne); sister Veronica Gullo (Anthony); sister-in-law's Jannine Van Bomel, Pattie Nicolari, Louise Gildea; brother-in-law's Michael Nicolari, Jimmy Johnson and several nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
The family will host a gathering for family & friends at a later date to celebrate Edwards' life.
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020