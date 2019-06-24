|
|
Edward E. Vaughan, Jr. (Jed)
Edward Earl Vaughan, Jr. (Jed), age 67 of Trumbull, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, the son of the late Edward Earl Vaughan, Sr. and Mary Frances Brophy Vaughan, he was raised in Norwalk and had lived there for most of his life. He was a 1970 graduate of Norwalk High school. Jed was an avid New York Yankee fan and loved to read. He will be sadly missed by his beloved brother, John H. Vaughan and his wife Juliann of Shelton and his niece, Amy Vaughan of Milford. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 25, 2019