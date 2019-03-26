Edward Warren Buchsbaum

Edward Warren Buchsbaum, 70, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Ed is survived by his wife, Mary; son Dan, his wife Anna, and their children Danny and Stephanie; son Andy, his wife Kelly, and their children Jack, Sam, and Max; son Jason, his wife Lauren, and their children Anthony and Noah; son Eric; daughter Tonia, her husband Doug, and their children Jessica, Melissa, Kristina, and Darrin; and his sister Marilyn. Ed was predeceased by his parents Robert and Shirley.

Ed was born on January 7, 1949 in Staten Island. Ed served in the US Navy as a Radioman Third Class from 1970-1974. For over forty years, Ed worked as an Orthotist and Prosthetist, owning and operating Nash Surgical, a family owned business started by his father Robert and longtime colleague Al Nash. In that time, Ed proudly served his patients and the many veterans of the VA Hospital in West Haven, CT.

Ed loved his wife of 49 years and his family; especially his grandchildren, always remarking on the pride he felt for all of the family's accomplishments. Ed was an avid sports fan, with a specific passion for the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Annual Old Timer's Day trips and many other visits to Yankee Stadium were a staple for Ed and his family throughout his life. Ed loved amusement parks, especially roller coasters; and never shied away from a trip to Atlantic City or Mohegan Sun. Those who truly knew Ed will remember his generosity, caring spirit, and sense of humor. Ed was always the life of the party on and off the dance floor.

Shiva will be observed at the family home in Oxford on Thursday, March 28, 2019 starting at 6:00 p.m., with services and a memorial to celebrate the life of Ed Buchsbaum starting at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Ed's memory to (giftfunds.stjude.org/EdBuchsbaum).