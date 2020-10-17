1/1
Edward Wise
Edward J. Wise
Edward J. Wise, age 83, of Shelton, entered into rest on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. He is the beloved husband of 47 years of Judith C. (Hada) Wise. Edward was born in Bridgeport on June 22, 1937, son of the late Stephen and Anne (Licinsky) Wise, and lived in Shelton for 30 years.
He served his country with the US Navy during the Korean War. Edward's first job was working maintenance at Park City Hospital. He later maintained A/C Heating & Cooling Systems for People's Bank. Ed was a member of the VFW. He enjoyed breakfast with the guys, and loved fishing with and spending time with his family.
He is the beloved father of Anne Lambiase and her husband David, April Ann Paschos and her husband Christos, and Philip Upton, proud grandfather of Michael, Thomas, and Alexander Paschos, Sean and Kelly Ann Upton, and Serena and Gia Lambiase, and great grandfather of Madison and Connor. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jeanne Marie Wise, and his twin sister, Evelyn Benedetto. Edward also loved his dog Max.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 6:30 to 8 PM at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. His funeral service will be private.
Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 17, 2020.
