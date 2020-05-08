Edward A. Zelinsky
Edward A. Zelinsky, age 94, of Milford, formerly of Bridgeport, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Orange Health Care Center. He was the loving husband of the late Kathleen (Brennan) Zelinsky.
Mr. Zelinsky was born in Bridgeport to the late Andrew and Agnes Zelinsky. He proudly served our country in the US Navy during World War II. Mr. Zelinsky retired from Avco-Lycoming. He had a great aptitude for mechanics. A true jack of all trades, Ed could fix anything. Ed was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and friends. His kind and generous soul will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by two beloved children, Edward A. Zelinsky, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Guilford and Nancy Bepko of Milford; three cherished granddaughters, Keli Pember and her husband, D.J. and Kristen Bepko and her fiance' Jerry Goncalves, all of Milford and Sarah Zelinsky of Texas; two sisters, Frances Saresky and Irene Cullen; one brother, Vincent Zelinsky; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He had been predeceased by one brother, Joseph Zelinsky; and four sisters, Mae Liscinsky, Helen Marseglia, Marge Skandera and Agnes Doyle.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, Ed's funeral and burial must be private. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.