Edward J. Reintz

Edward Joseph Reintz, age 79, of Stratford, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born and raised in Bridgeport, son of the late Hans and Marie Stehle Reintz, Ed had lived in Bridgeport before moving to Stratford over 30 years ago. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Navy. Mr. Reintz had worked as a baker for the Nancy Lynn and Ann's Newfield Bakeries and later as a machinist for Bridgeport Machines and Sikorsky Aircraft from which he retired. Ed enjoyed the great outdoors, was an avid hunter, he liked snowmobiling, the New York Mets and loved the trips to the family camp in Vermont. He was also a former member of the Marcheghana Social Club of Bridgeport. He is survived by his sister, Ria Eschert of Trumbull, a brother Fred Reintz of Milford, nephews Keith Eschert and his wife Marnie and Scott Eschert and his wife Tara, a niece Lara McCleary and her husband Jim and great niece and great nephews Luke Eschert and Dylan, Abby and Chase Eschert. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his brother Hans Reintz. As were Ed's wishes there will be no services. Donations may be made in his memory to any charity that benefits United States Veterans.