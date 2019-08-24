|
|
Edwin Cedeño, Jr.
Edwin Cedeño, Jr., age 61 Taino, Puerto Rican aka "Guacokio Gua Teketa Maguey – "Man of Many Drums", entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Center in Trumbull. He was born in Bridgeport, CT, the son of Edwin Cedeño, Sr. of Bridgeport and Carmen Fernandez of Stratford, CT. After graduating from Bassick High School, Edwin worked for Premier Graphics in Stratford.
Edwin was a Taino percussionist who specialized in re-creating Native American instruments, mainly traditional log drums and flutes. His love and passion were teaching, performing, playing music, martial arts and fishing.
He performed and taught music at the Discovery Museum, Wesleyan University, African Arawack Organization, The Native Americans in New York City, The Light House program in Bridgeport, Culture Arts of Education – Mikata, Presencia Taina, Council of Elders – Bridgeport and No World Improvisations, to name a few.
In 2009, he received the very first Taino Musician of the Year award, given to him by the Taino community in New York City.
Edwin was a treasure to this community and the NATIVE AMERICAN community. He will be remembered by his smile, his willingness and patience to teach, and his humbleness.
Edwin was a member Crossroads Community Cathedral in East Hartford, CT.
He is survived by his mother, his two daughters, Violetta Cedeño of Fairfield, CT, Naniche Cedeño and a son, Guanin Cedeño of Middletown, CT, his brothers Orlando Cedeño (Emily) and Peter Martinez (Evelyn). His nieces and nephews: Adriana Cedeño-Medina (Samuel), Brittany Cedeño, Carolina, Carina and Christopher Martinez. He will be dearly missed by a host of other relatives and many friends who understand the will of God is always for the well of those who love the Lord.
Edwin was predeceased by his brother David Cedeño.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Christian Revival Church, 441 Bishop Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. (parking on the premises and additional parking behind the church on East Avenue).
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019